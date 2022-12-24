Durban - Kaizer Chiefs Sporting Director has expressed his joy at passing on midfielder Njabulo Blom into the hands of Bafana Bafana legend Bradley Carnell in Major League Soccer. On Friday evening, The Glamour Boys confirmed the sale of Blom to St. Louis City in the USA where Carnell is currently the head coach.

Carnell, now 45, spent time at the Naturena-based club between 1997-1998 before jetting off to the German Bundesliga for Stuttgart. Blom, an academy product of the Amakhosi Academy had been involved in a contractual standoff with the club for several months with his deal set to end at the conclusion of the current season. However, Chiefs and City were able to reach an agreement in time before he could start speaking to other clubs in January, one that is said to have been in the pipeline for a while and confirmed Blom's move abroad.

Let’s go, Njabulo! 👊 pic.twitter.com/A7zdMaVSHC — St Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) December 23, 2022 Motaung Junior, who has been directly involved in the club's development teams on numerous occasions believes moving Blom onto former Chiefs player Carnell and the MLS will bode well for the 22-year-old's progression. "St Louis are a new and dynamic team obviously with Bradley Carnell at the helm who achieved great things with the club and achieved great things with the national team as well," he said. "He is a coach that is inspired by young, dynamic, and technically gifted players and we're looking at a place in America where the sport is also on the rise as well so I think under the guidance of Bradley, Njabulo is in the perfect place to continue his development."

