Njabulo Blom is no wallflower at Kaizer Chiefs

DURBAN - Though Kaizer Chiefs have been significantly below-par in terms of their DStv Premiership performances this season, Gavin Hunt’s troops did show that they have some resolve by advancing to the quarter-final stage of this season’s CAF Champions League. The Glamour Boys earned a vital 2-2 away draw to Horoya in their final Group C game last weekend which ensured that they advanced to the quarter-finals as group runners-up, behind Wydad AC. “It was very difficult in Guinea. We know how Africa is. We managed to come up with a good result which made us qualify for the quarter-finals. It is a great feeling because the Champions League is not just any cup. ALSO READ: Five key Nedbank Cup quarter-final duels that will light up Loftus “We know that we are representing South Africa in Africa so it is a great feeling,” said 21-year-old Chiefs defender Njabulo Blom.

Though Chiefs have not had much luck in the league this season, Blom has been one of their bright spots this season.

With Chiefs set to undergo a squad overhaul at the end of the season, Blom can be confident that he will be one of the players who will form part of the club’s long-term vision to rebuild itself.

Ninth-placed Chiefs will be looking to restore some pride to their otherwise frustrating domestic season when they square off against 12th place Baroka FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium this afternoon.

“As a team, we are ready because we have been preparing well and doing things right both on and off the field. The confidence is there because we have just ground out a good result and the momentum is there. The team is spirit is good. They have been a difficult team for us and you would have seen last season, we dropped points against them which cost us the title.

“Sundowns took the league away from us but they also did because we dropped points against them. We know what to expect in the game and we are not going to underestimate them because we know that they are a hard-running and hard-working team. We know what we are in for and we will give our best with the ball,” added Blom.

Chiefs head into the game against Baroka on the back of a four match unbeaten run in the league, though they have only picked up one win in that sequence, against arch-rivals Orlando Pirates.

Hunt can fully regain the trust of fans with a strong showing in the league between now and the end of the season and with a deep run in the CAF Champions League.