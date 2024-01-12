No points deduction for Moroka Swallows after two PSL no-shows

Moroka Swallows have been slapped with a suspended R1 million fine for failing to honour two DStv Premiership fixtures against Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows late last month. PSL prosecutor Advocate Zola Majavu said Thurdsay evening that Swallows pleaded guilty to charges of misconduct and bringing the league into disrepute.

In his statement, Majavu implied that because Swallows – who are coached by Steve Komphela – pleaded guilty at the start of the hearing, the Premier Soccer League’s disciplinary committee felt the club had shown remorse. Hence, the Dube Birds were handed a mere slap on the wrist. Majavu announced that R400 000 of the suspended R1m fine was payable immediately, as were the costs of the disciplinary committee’s hearing. If the club was found guilty of a similar offence in the next two years, the balance of the R1m fine would come into play.

If that happens, the club also stands to be expelled from the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Sundowns and Arrows will be awarded 3-0 ‘walkover’ wins for the matches that Swallows did not honour. Majavu’s statement read in part: “I can confirm that earlier this evening, Moroka Swallows Football Club appeared before the PSL DC to answer to charges of misconduct, on account of their non-fulfilment of the fixtures which were scheduled for the 27th and 30th of December 2023, against Mamelodi Sundowns and Lamontville Golden Arrows respectively. “At the commencement of the proceedings, after the charges were put to them, they pleaded guilty, and the league accepted their guilty plea and they were convicted accordingly.”