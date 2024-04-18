Not a bad point on the road, says Stellenbosch FC’s Steve Barker after Sekhukhune draw

Stellenbosch FC head coach Steve Barker chose to look at the bright side after his team’s 1-1 draw against Sekhukhune United on Wednesday night. Anicet Oura put the Cape Winelands team in front five minutes before the break, as they looked to return to winning ways after their last game in the league — against the same opponents — ended goalless.

An 86th minute equaliser denied Stellenbosch all three points and they failed to stretch their lead over the chasing pack in their race to finish second in the DStv Premiership. However, Barker took the positives from his fatigued team. “This was our second game in four days and I thought we looked a little bit fatigued in the last 15-20 minutes, so it was just a matter of trying to hold out until the end which we unfortunately didn’t,” said the coach.

“We seem to draw a lot against Sekhukhune United but it’s not a bad point to get away from home, especially with another big away game coming on Sunday against TS Galaxy in Mbombela. “These two games away were always going to be a big challenge for us so if we can come away from them with some points, hopefully with three points against Galaxy, would put us in a really strong position.