Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro believes his side remain on track to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for the league title despite dropping points this week. The Buccaneers were frustrated by a well-drilled AmaZulu outfit on Tuesday night with the KZN side forcing a share of the spoils, which meant the visitors dropped two more points.

The Sea Robbers have two games in hand over the log-leading Brazilians, having been interrupted by their CAF Champions League and domestic cup commitments. However, Sundowns have built a sizeable gap between themselves and Pirates with Rulani Mokwena’s side 16 point ahead of Pirates, who currently occupy the 13th spot on the standings, just two points ahead of Richards Bay FC, who are in the relegation zone. After the game on Tuesday Riveiro said his team were still in with a shout to be champions.

“Orlando Pirates got 54 points in the league last season and, usually in South African football, you win the league with around 60-61 points historically,” he said. “But we’re fighting with a team that is exceptional at collecting points and maybe that makes it look like what we’re doing is minor – but we’re there (in contention).

“We had an exceptional second part of the league (last season) and now we’re trying to collect a lot of three points consecutively ... In my opinion, we are performing better than what the log says and you will see it soon.” In their opening six league games of the campaign, Pirates have collected eight out of a possible 18 points, a worrying return in comparison to Sundowns’ 24 out of 24 after eight matches. Riveiro cut a slightly frustrated figure after seeing his side struggle to grab full control of the game against AmaZulu, with players like Patrick Maswanganyi and Thembinkosi Lorch not getting a chance to have an impact on the match.

The Spanish-born mentor expressed his displeasure at the antics of opposition players like AmaZulu goalkeeper and captain Veli Mothwa, who was treated for an apparent injury that disrupted Pirates’ momentum. “I’m not used to saying anything about it (the disruptions) but I think today was too much and our rhythm was dead in that period of disruptions and substitutions,” he said. “I think it was a crazy number of times the players needed attention. Their goalkeeper was injured for the whole 90 minutes … these kinds of situations are not good for football, in my opinion.”