Orlando Pirates coach Mandla Ncikazi can't confirm if Thembinkosi Lorch will play in Soweto derby

Durban - Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi is unable to say whether Thembinkosi Lorch will be available for his side ahead of the upcoming Soweto derby. Lorch missed the Sea Robbers frustrating 0-0 draw with Cape Town City on Wednesday.

There is no doubt that Pirates fans would have been hoping for the 28-year-old to be available. While he has not had the best, Lorch has an ability to deliver in key games. “Lorch had an injury. He was in the team ahead of the last preparation before suffering a muscle strain. We could not take him along. We hope to get feedback from the medical team on whether he will be ready. Currently we are not sure,” said Ncikazi. Meanwhile, another player who was consigned to a cameo in the game was Happy Jele. Ncikazi said that this was to balance the veteran’s workload. Ncikazi did also confirm that Tshegofatso Mabasa is being left out of the team due to tactical reasons.

With Happy, it was management. With him contributing so well, he still has to be managed. He played the full game in Nelspruit. Mabasa is okay. The competition is strong as we have six or seven good strikers. We are training well and I hope that he gets his opportunity soon," said Ncikazi. Pirates would have been hoping to record a win against City in order to enter the Soweto derby with confidence. They were denied victory due to a masterclass performance from City goalkeeper Hugo Marques. Ncikazi did feel that his side dominated the game and that none of his players can really be singled out for the draw not being converted into a win.