Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch sentenced after being convicted of assault of ex-girlfriend

Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch has been handed a suspended three-year prison sentence, after being found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, by the Randburg Magistrate Court on Tuesday. Lorch had been found guilty of “assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm” in July. He was first arrested for the incident in 2020, and had faced a sentence of up to five years behind bars.

The 30-year-old, who is still playing for Pirates in the DStv Premiership, was also ordered to pay R100 000 to a gender-based violence group called People Opposing Women Abuse, according to SundayWorld. The Pirates forward will also not be allowed to own a gun following his sentence.

Intent to cause grievous bodily harm In June, the National Prosecuting Authority of South Africa released the following statement after Lorch was found guilty. “Soccer star Thembinkosi Lorch has been found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, by the Randburg Magistrates’ Court. The case relates to a complaint laid with the Midrand Police by his girlfriend in September 2020, that resulted in his arrest and subsequent release on bail of R2000.