Orlando Pirates thump AmaZulu to finish second in style

Johannesburg - Orlando Pirates finished the 2022/2023 season as the second-best team behind serial champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership. They achieved that feat in some style, hammering AmaZulu 4-0 in their last league game of the season at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

It was a perfect response from Pirates after their Caf Champions League spot was delayed by SuperSport United who were level with them on 51 points after the penultimate game. Perfect responses have been Pirates’ thing this season as they defied the odds to finish second, win the MTN8 and reach the Nedbank Cup final after coach Jose Riveiro was ridiculed as a “plumber” upon his arrival.

Monnapule Saleng is one of the players who’ve also shut up his detractors after showing why he deserved the four nominations in the PSL awards, including the Footballer of the Season. Hanging on to the coveted second spot for the latter part of the season, Pirates saw their advantage trimmed to a two-goal cushion after they drew with Sekhukhune last week.

But they did not take any chances on Saturday, rendering this match a no-contest by half-time as they went into the break with a healthy 3-0 lead before adding another in the second stanza for good measure. That half-time lead all but sealed their second spot finish, and return to the elite African competition (Caf Champions League) as SuperSport were losing 1-0 to Sekhukhune at the break which also was the full time score. Despite losing to Sekhukhune, SuperSport finished third and marked a return to continental football via the Caf Confederation Cup alongside Sekhukhune.

Yes, Babina Noko finished seventh and will make their debut appearance in continental football next season by virtue of being the Nedbank Cup finalist alongside Pirates. With the Ke Yona Cup champions also guaranteed a spot in the Confed Cup, Pirates’ qualification for the Champions League means that their fellow finalists, Sekhukhune, will assume the Confed Cup honours. With that sorted out and the two teams ending the league season with respective wins, their supporters and neutrals will expect them to go head-to-head for the cup at Loftus next Saturday.

Babina Noko have proven to be a hard nut to crack, holding Pirates to a 1-all draw in the rehearsal match and penultimate league game of the season before beating SuperSport on Saturday.

Their defensive pairing of Daniel Cardoso and Edwin Gyimah hasn’t only proven to be solid, but it has goals in them as well. Gyimah scored against Pirates and SuperSport respectively. But Riveiro has shown his tactical acumen, rotating players – like he did in their final league clash of the season after resting some key players like Miguel Timm in the starting Xl for the final – but still getting the results. Of course, Saleng’s consistency must be lauded. The Bafana Bafana international was involved in the first three goals, hence he duly walked away with the Man of the Match award.

Saleng set-up Thabiso Monyane for the opener with an inch-perfect diagonal pass as the right wing-back latched on to the ball with a thunderbolt that beat Jody February at his near post. In the 36th minute, Saleng also assisted the Relebohile Ratomo with a pinpoint cut-back that found the youngster who side-footed the ball into an empty net. Ratomo turned provider for Saleng before half-time as the 17-year-old flicked the ball over AmaZulu’s last man, Ramahlwe Mphlahlele, before the latter drilled a hard and low shot past February.

‘The Saleng show’ was fuel for his bid to be crowned the Footballer of the Season, having racked up 15 goals and eight assists in all competitions.

And while Saleng was rested in the last 15 minutes, Pirates’ onslaught on Usuthu continued as Terrence Dzvukamanja assisted substitute Kabelo Dlamini for the fourth goal. This wasn’t just a win that sealed Pirates return to the Champions League for the first time in five seasons, but it was a huge warning to their Nedbank Cup final opponents Sekhukhune.