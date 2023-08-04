Orlando Pirates to begin MTN8 title defence against Sekhukhune United

Orlando Pirates will begin their defence of their MTN8 title by welcoming Sekhukhune United to Orlando Stadium on August 12.
This was confirmed by the PSL, who released the fixtures for this coming season’s MTN8.
League champions Mamelodi Sundowns will open their campaign when they host the recently renamed Moroka Swallows at Lucas Moripe Stadium on the same day.
Soweto giants Swallows last won the competition in 2012 when they beat SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium.
Kaizer Chiefs, the competition’s most successful team, will travel to the Mother City to go up against Cape Town City on August 12. Molefi Ntseki’s men last won the MTN8 in 2014, and will have to overcome the 2018 winners in their first hurdle.
Also on August 13, Gavin Hunt’s SuperSport United will play Stellenbosch FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. SuperSport United are two-time winners of the MTN8, while the Cape Winelands team are only appearing for the second time ever.
IOL Sport