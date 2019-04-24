Jackson Mabokgwane sprained his finger during training, and will visit a specialist to see how serious it is. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Premiership leaders Orlando Pirates will be without midfielder Kudakwashe Mahachi and goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane for their clash against Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium (7.30pm kickoff) tonight. Mahachi is still battling to shake off an adductor strain he picked up against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Pirates announced on their website on Wednesday that Mahachi is still undergoing rehabilitation.

Mabokgwane sprained his finger during training, and will visit a specialist to see how serious it is.

Pirates are level on 50 points with Sundowns, but lead the Brazilians with a better goal difference of four.

The Buccaneers need to keep their unbeaten streak going, with just three games left in the league season in order to clinch the title.

At the other end of the spectrum, Maritzburg United are desperate for points to move out of last place in their relegation battle with Baroka FC, Chippa United and Free State Stars.

IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook