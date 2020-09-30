’Pain and sadness’ as Pitso Mosimane leaves Mamelodi Sundowns

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - Decorated coach Pitso Mosimane says he is sad to leave Mamelodi Sundowns after accepting an offer to coach an ’international team’. Mosimane announced he is leaving Sundowns on Twitter on Wednesday following earlier reports that he had quit the club to join Egyptian giants Al-Ahly. However, Mosimane hasn’t indicated which team he will be joining when he made the shock announcement just weeks after winning the treble and his fifth league title with Masandawana. “It is with a sense of pain and sadness that I announce my departure from Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club. I have accepted an offer to join an international team,” Mosimane said. Mosimane thanked club president Patrice Motsepe, who appointed him to bring back glory to the team after many big-name overseas coaches failed to live up to their billing.

“Mamelodi Sundowns has been my family for almost eight years. The President Dr Patrice Motsepe has been like a father to me. He has been a mentor, a friend, a supporter and a confidante. I could never quit him or Mamelodi Sundowns.

“I am only going away to carry the spirit of the Yellow Nation with me.

“After winning five league titles with Mamelodi Sundowns - the 10th for the club - how can a man ever find it easy to say goodbye to his home? How can I say goodbye to the family, the board, the supporters and the fans?”

Mosimane, who recently signed a new four-year deal with Sundowns, also brought the club and Motsepe continental success after winning the CAF Champions league - Sundowns becoming only the second South African side to do so.

“While I had four years remaining in my contract, this offer is a huge opportunity for me that would not have come had I not had the privilege to be part of the team that led Mamelodi Sundowns in winning the CAF Champions League and reaching the Club World Cup finals.

“I wish Mamelodi Sundowns all the success in defending the titles.”

Motsepe, meanwhile, wished Mosimane well for his future endeavours and thanked the coach for his contributions to the team.

“I have on several occasions over the past few years expressed my support for Pitso Mosimane leaving Sundowns to coach in North Africa or Europe or Bafana Bafana,” Motsepe said in a statement.

“I have received a warm and emotional note from Pitso and am very proud of his achievements at Mamelodi Sundowns. Pitso has been the most successful coach in the history of Sundowns and will always be a member of the Mamelodi Sundowns Family.“

Sundowns said they will make announcements in due course concerning the new head coach and other changes to the technical staff.

“Jose Ramon Alesanco will continue in his current role as Technical Director and will carry on with the good work that he is doing at the Academy. Sundowns will focus on preparing for the upcoming season and is ready to compete in South Africa, Africa and globally.”

@IOLsport