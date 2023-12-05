Premier Soccer League to hold moment of silence for Jermaine Craig

The Premier Soccer League on Tuesday announced it will hold a moment of silence during midweek matches for former journalist, media executive and communications specialist Jermaine Craig, who died on Monday. The PSL said in a statement: “The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is deeply saddened by the passing of esteemed sports journalist and former 2010 FIFA World Cup Head of Communications, Jermaine Craig. The PSL extends heartfelt condolences to the Craig family and his loved ones during this difficult period.

“A moment of silence will be observed in his honour at all midweek fixtures (DStv Premiership and Nedbank Cup Qualification Competition). May his soul repose peacefully.” Craig collapsed at gym, before being rushed to the Sandton Medi Clinic where he was declared dead on Monday. He was 47.

Family confirm tragic news The Craig family confirmed his death in a statement on Monday. “The family of Jermaine Craig is saddened to inform you of his passing this morning, Monday 4 December 2023. Jermaine collapsed while at gym and was rushed to the Sandton Medi Clinic where efforts to revive him failed,” read the statement.

“Information regarding funeral and other arrangements will follow in due course. We ask that you keep Michelle, Matthew, Christian, Jermaine’s Mom and the rest of the family in your prayers. “The family requests privacy and deeply appreciates your messages of support during this difficult time.” Craig was a former editor of The Star and Cape Argus, was the media manager for the 2010 World Cup Local Organising Committee and a branding executive at Independent Media. He is survived by his wife, Michelle, mom and two children.