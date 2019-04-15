Police take supporters off the field after the match was abandoned between Bloemfontein Celtic and Cape Town City at Dr Molemela Stadium on Sunday. Photo: BackpagePix

The Premier Soccer League has, for a change, taken swift action in charging Bloemfontein Celtic and calling them to appear before a disciplinary hearing later this month. The PSL announced on Monday that Celtic will face the charge of failure to provide adequate security, and bringing the league, sponsors Absa, Safa, Caf and Fifa into disrepute after their match against Cape Town City at Dr Molemela Stadium had to be abandoned for “acts of hooliganism”.

Spectators threw objects on to the pitch and eventually ran on to the field, in what was a reported protest against club chairman Max Tshabalala, following consistent rumours of the club being in financial strife, and that there is a possibility of it being put up for sale.

The PSL match commissioner called off the game after 23 minutes, with police arresting some of the spectators.

🛑 🚨

25' Match halted due to pitch invasions.

Players and match officials have evacuate the field for safety reasons. pic.twitter.com/f0RaLvMgpJ — Bloemfontein Celtic (@Bloem_Celtic) April 14, 2019

Celtic will appear at their disciplinary hearing on April 25, with no decision taken yet on when the match will be replayed.

Phunya Sele Sele are in 10th position on the Premiership log with 31 points, while City are fifth on 40.

Benni McCarthy’s Citizens are set to be next in action in the league on Tuesday, April 23 against Highlands Park at Cape Town Stadium, while Celtic are scheduled to host Kaizer Chiefs on April 27 at Dr Molemela Stadium once more.

PSL charges Bloemfontein Celtic FC



The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has charged Bloemfontein Celtic following acts of hooliganism which resulted in their fixture against Cape Town City yesterday being abandoned. — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) April 15, 2019





