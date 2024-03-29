PSL Preview: Battle for second place heats up as Cape Town City host Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs’ trip to the Mother City to take on Cape Town City will be this weekend’s headline clash as the DStv Premiership returns to our screens after the international break. With the title out of reach, both teams go into the game knowing that a win will take them closer to achieving their goal of challenging for second place and qualifying for next season’s CAF Champions League.

After losing their last game — the Soweto derby against rivals Orlando Pirates — in the league, Cavin Johnson’s men will be looking to return to winning ways, and they will be happy to know that all of their internationals have returned injury-free. Goalkeeper Bvuma was in Algeria with Bafana Bafana, while Edson Castillo was in the United States with Venezuela and young Mfundo Vilakazi was on duty with the national Under-20 team. Meanwhile, Cape Town City are still looking for their first win of the year.

After a good start to the season, and briefly looking like favourites to claim second place, the wheels have fallen off a little for Erik Tinkler’s team. They’ve picked up just two points in their four games in the league, and they will be keen to rectify that on Saturday and get their season back on track. A win could take them up to second, but with Orlando Pirates playing later in the day, that could be brief.

Speaking about Pirates, Jose Riveiro’s team are also up against rivals for second place in Sekhukhune United. Pirates are undefeated in all competitions since losing to SuperSport United in mid-December. They currently occupy the much-coveted second place in the league, and they will be hoping they can build on their recent form and cement their hold on the position.

In Saturday’s other games, Stellenbosch FC host Royal AM, Chippa United travel to Limpopo to face Polokwane City, Golden Arrows play Richards Bay in a KZN Derby, and TS Galaxy tackle AmaZulu. On Sunday, Ernst Middendorp’s rejuvenated strugglers Cape Town Spurs will be confident they can get something from their clash against crisis club Moroka Swallows. Champions and runaway league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns will be in CAF Champions League duty this weekend, and will resume their domestic campaign on Tuesday when they play Richard Bay.