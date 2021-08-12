PSL PREVIEW: Can Gavin Hunt be the saviour that Chippa United need?

PSL Preview No 3: Chippa United In the coming fortnight IOL Sport’s football writers will guide you through the upcoming PSL season, club by club.

Today, Zaahier Adams takes look at Chippa United Coach After an eventful stint at Kaizer Chiefs, Gavin Hunt’s arrival in Gqeberha is easily the coup of the new season. The 57-year-old is one of the most decorated coaches in the country and would easily be in line for a post at a much more high-profile club. But instead, Hunt has accepted the poisoned chalice of South African football and risked his mighty reputation in the process.

Analysis Any man that can transform his life from living in a shack to being a multimillionaire must be a savvy businessman. It is a pity, though, that Chippa United owner Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi has not utilised those same skills in running his football club. The Eastern Cape-based team are perennial relegation candidates and were forced to endure another season of coaching merry-go-round that ultimately saw the Chilli Boys fight for survival in the promotion/relegation play-offs. ALSO READ: PSL's Disciplinary Committee finds Royal AM guilty of no-shows at play-offs

It remains a minor miracle that they are in the top flight again this year with the opportunity to transform their fortunes under new coach Hunt. With Hunt at the helm they are unlikely to play an attacking, flowing brand of football, but they will be organised, compact and resolute. Equally, Hunt has been around the block long enough to know that the changes he hopes to implement at Chippa will not happen overnight and he has stated as much publicly in terms of this being a long-term project. However, whether Mpengesi will afford Hunt such patience that 28 previous coaches have not had the luxury of is another story altogether. New signings

Aboubacar Bemba Sangare, Gerald Takwara, Lloyd Junior Kazapua, Ronaldo Maarman Key players Kurt Lentjies

Any player that is offered a two-year extension to his contract at 36-years-old must be regarded in high esteem at the club. And that’s exactly the manner in which Kurt Lentjies is regarded at Chippa. The veteran midfielder will form the core of Hunt’s rebuilding plans for Chippa. Kurt Lentjies will be need for this experience this season. Photo: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix Riaan Hanamub In a world where inconsistencies prevail, Hanamub is the epitome of consistency, having played in all but one of Chippa’s league matches last season. An international with Namibia, the former Jomo Cosmos man adds a great deal of stability to the left side of defence.

Bienvenu Eva Nga The loss of the influential Chidi Kwem to TS Galaxy has left a major hole up front for the Chilli Boys, prompting Hunt to recall the Cameroonian striker after he was linked to Premiership newbies Sekhukhune United. Chippa are going to require someone to put the ball in the back of the net and that responsibility now lies with Nga. FILE - Kurt Lentjies, Eva Nga Bienvenu and Maloisane Mokhele of Chippa United F.C. celebrate. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix Predicted position

Anybody’s guess is as good as mine! Last season 15th