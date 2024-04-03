PSL Wrap: Pirates and Swallows share the spoils in derby anti-climax, SuperSport let two-goal lead slip

Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United failed to close the gap behind second place Stellenbosch FC when they both drew their games on Wednesday night. Pirates had to come from a goal behind to earn a point from their DStv Premiership clash against Soweto rivals Moroka Swallows at the Dobsonville Stadium. The game ended 1-1.

With Stellenbosch FC winning their game on Tuesday, Pirates would have wanted to pick up all three points as they chase CAF Champions League qualification, but they were unable to get the job done. Lindokuhle Mtshali put Swallows ahead in the 27th minute, and Jose Riveiro’s men only pulled level through Patrick Maswanganyi on 53 minutes. Like they did against Sekhukhune United on the weekend, Pirates failed to make their dominance count, and when the full time whistle blew, they only had a point to show for it.

SuperSport United also only managed to pick up a point after being held 2-2 by a resurgent Golden Arrows. Gavin Hunt will be frustrated with the result as his team had raced to a 2-0 lead by half time through goals from Ime Okon and Terrence Dzvukamanja. However, they took the foot off the gas and Steve Komphela’s men were able to score through Lungelo Nguse and Gladwin Shitolo to earn the draw.

At the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, Cape Town Spurs’ hopes of avoiding relegation hit a major setback as they were well beaten by Chippa United. Goals on either side of the break, through Sinoxolo Kwayiba and Kayden Francis saw the Chilli Boys walk away with all three points. At Mbombela Stadium, TS Galaxy climbed into the top eight after they sealed a convincing win over Royal AM.

Second half goals from Samir Nurkovic, Lehlohonolo Mojela and Kamogelo Sebelebele meant Sead Ramovic’s team won the clash 3-0. Results

Golden Arrows 2, SuperSport United 2 Moroka Swallows 1, Orlando Pirates 1 TS Galaxy 3, Royal AM 0