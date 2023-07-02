Ranga Chivaviro denies knowledge of deals with Kaizer Chiefs and Richards Bay

Ranga Chivaviro, who is assumed to be a free agent right now, has denied knowledge of signing with Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and putting pen to paper on a pre-contract deal with Richards Bay. The 30-year-old striker’s comments have thrown further confusion on where he will be plying his trade in the 2023/2024 campaign.

Recently relegated Marumo Gallants released a list of all the club’s departures in the off-season, confirming that the Limpopo-born forward had been sold to Amakhosi. “Marumo Gallants confirms the departures of, among others, Ranga Chivaviro (Kaizer Chiefs FC), Katlego Otladisa (Orlando Pirates FC), Ismael Toure (Stellenbosch FC), and Lesiba Nku (Mamelodi Sundowns FC),” read the club statement.

Chivaviro has also been reported to have signed a pre-contract agreement with Richards Bay as early as January. However, Chivaviro has told Timeslive that he does not of either agreement. “I don’t know all of that (about him joining Chiefs or having signed for Richards Bay). I’m just like you, I only saw that (in a statement) yesterday (Friday),” he told the publication.

Numerous indications were that the big striker had also received offers from Young Africans, Future FC, Al Akdhar, and some interest from Saudi Arabia but his agreement with the Natal Rich Boys was a stumbling block. Chivaviro is said to have been spotted in Chiefs’ photoshoots and has already begun pre-season training at their Naturena base. Gallants’ apparent confirmation of Chivaviro’s transfer prompted The Natal Rich Boyz owner Jomo Biyela to voice his club’s position in the matter, signalling an intent to make moves if the striker is unveiled at Chiefs.

“We have signed him for two years with an option. We will wait for the club to unveil him and then we will follow protocol,” he told Ukhozi FM. Chivaviro had an incredible 2022/2023 campaign despite the club’s drop to the Motsepe Foundation Championship as he hit the back of the net 17 times in all competitions, seven of those coming in their glorious run in the CAF Confederation Cup.