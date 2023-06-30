LOOK: Former Kaizer Chiefs player Lebogang Manyama pens emotional letter after forced retirement at 32

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs man Lebogang Manyama has penned an emotional letter to his former clubs and supporters after being forced to retire at the age of 32 due to an ongoing injury. Manyama, who has been without a club since departing Amakhosi after the 2018/2019 campaign has been attempting to work his way back into the DStv Premiership, his last known destination being Cape Town City.

The Cityzens are said to have been admirers of Manyama who won the Footballer of the Season award in his first stint with the club in the 2016/2017 season. However, it appears Manyama has made a final call in his professional career and has been forced to prematurely hang up his boots. “After being miraculously misdiagnosed with mcl and meniscus tears when in fact I had torn my ACL and made it worse whilst rehabilitating the wrong places, today marks a very sad day for me as I have to call time on my football chapter as a player,” he wrote on his Instagram account.

“It's one I take with my head held high because never did I think I would be so blessed to showcase my talent and meet so many wonderful souls along the way and for that I want to thank my family for their undying support from when I was a little boy kicking it about in Alex.” Manyama first burst into the professional scene in the colours of Ajax Cape Town back in the 2010/2011 season, forming part of an Urban Warriors side that almost delivered the league championship. ‘SKOMRADA’ as he is affectionately known in the footballing circles would go on to make a name for himself at SuperSport United, Black Aces, City before jetting off to Turkey to don the colours of Konyaspor in 2017.

However, his stay was short in Europe, and returned to brandish the Gold and Black of the Glamours Boys for two more years before becoming clubless. @ScribeSmiso