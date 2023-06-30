COMMENT: Molefi Ntseki's appointment points to Kaizer Chiefs’ lack of ambition

Following the surprise appointment of Molefi Ntseki as their head coach, the Kaizer Chiefs hierarchy stands accused of lacking ambition. The once mighty AmaKhosi have now gone eight seasons without a trophy, and it seems unlikely that this will change over the next few months.

Ntseki’s appointment has raised a storm on social media, but it will not be enough to change matters at Chiefs. This is the same hierarchy that appointed Arthur Zwane, last season. The basis for Zwane’s appointment was that he had worked well with the players in the youth’s structures. At the time of his appointment, this point was strongly driven home.

A year later, the same hierarchy removed Zwane because he was a failure and appoints him as an assistant coach. By this time, the same officials should have realised that they have failed as judges of coaches, and that job should be handled by others. To date, these officials have not taken responsibility for the failure.

Perhaps they should take a page out of SAFA’s book. SAFA used former players and coaches to select the new Bafana Bafana coach two years ago. The exercise worked wonders, as Hugo Broos proved to be an excellent choice. For the past two seasons, Ntseki was the Head of Technical and Youth Development Academy at Chiefs, and the club says he was a success. Ntseki would have overseen the club’s DStv Diski Challenge team which finished fourth last season. The team took some drubbings during the season. Their figures in the goals for and goals against columns were ordinary. The performance of Ntseki in the youth structures was nothing to suggest that the former Bafana Bafana coach was ready to take over the reins of the Premiership team.

For the past few weeks, it was well-known that Chiefs were negotiating with former Young Africans SC coach Nasreddine Nabi to take over the role of head coach. Chiefs have not said why they failed to appoint Nabi, but it was known that the Tunisian-born coach wanted his backroom staff to join him. It is very much in vogue these days for head coaches to appoint their support staff rather than work with the existing members of the club’s technical team. South Africa’s most decorated coach Pitso Mosimane has had two appointments outside South Africa’s borders in the past three seasons. Each time the technical team of his choice were appointed alongside him with the desired success.

It has been said that the Nabi deal failed because Chiefs did not agree to the appointment of his technical team.

Had Nabi and his technical team been appointed some of Chiefs’ officials could become redundant. Perhaps that is why they did not give the deal a chance to succeed. What is also concerning is that while Chiefs were negotiating with Nabi, new players were signed up. These decisions, it seems, were made without the input of a coach. A few days ago, Chiefs legend Mark Tovey lambasted the team’s management for the poor recruitment policy as did fellow AmaKhosi stars of yesteryear Brian Baloyi and Lucas Radebe.

@Herman_Gibbs IOL Sport