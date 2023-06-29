Lucas Radebe says Kaizer Chiefs ‘could’ve got someone better’ after coach Molefi Ntseki’s appointment

However, the club’s new look technical team has been met with great criticism, and one of the biggest icons in the club’s history, Radebe also shared his view on Amakhosi’s recent developments. Radebe revealed that he felt the club had sold themselves short and would've probably been better suited going for a mentor rich in history and pedigree at the highest level of South African football. “I think for me, I thought we’d get somebody better, not that Ntseki is not good enough but I don’t think he’s proven enough to be a quality coach for a big club like Kaizer Chiefs,” Radebe told the media.

He further added: “It’s a mismatch for me but I might be wrong, he might take Kaizer Chiefs to greater heights this season but for that, we’ll have to wait and see.” Radebe, now 54, played over 100 games for Amakhosi in the early 90s before jetting off to Leeds United in England, where he would also be captain and earn himself cult hero status.

For Ntseki, the 54-year-old steps into arguably the hottest seat in domestic football at the moment with very little experience in managing a top-flight side. Before he was appointed Chiefs head of Technical and Development in 2021, The Botshabelo-born coach had previously held the head coach spot at the national under-17 level and Bafana Bafana. @ScribeSmiso