Thursday, June 29, 2023

Lucas Radebe says Kaizer Chiefs ‘could’ve got someone better’ after coach Molefi Ntseki’s appointment

Molefi Ntseki was on Wednesday appointed as the new head coach of Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs

FILE - Molefi Ntseki was on Wednesday appointed as the new head coach of Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs. Photo: Kaizer Chiefs

Published 2h ago

Durban — Former Kaizer Chiefs captain Lucas Radebe has voiced his unhappiness after the club’s decision to appoint Molefi Ntseki as their new head coach.

On Wednesday, The Naturena-based club announced a restructuring of their technical team, placing Ntseki as the new man at the helm with Arthur Zwane demoted to his assistant alongside Dillon Sheppard.

However, the club’s new look technical team has been met with great criticism, and one of the biggest icons in the club’s history, Radebe also shared his view on Amakhosi’s recent developments.

Radebe revealed that he felt the club had sold themselves short and would've probably been better suited going for a mentor rich in history and pedigree at the highest level of South African football.

“I think for me, I thought we’d get somebody better, not that Ntseki is not good enough but I don’t think he’s proven enough to be a quality coach for a big club like Kaizer Chiefs,” Radebe told the media.

He further added: “It’s a mismatch for me but I might be wrong, he might take Kaizer Chiefs to greater heights this season but for that, we’ll have to wait and see.”

Radebe, now 54, played over 100 games for Amakhosi in the early 90s before jetting off to Leeds United in England, where he would also be captain and earn himself cult hero status.

For Ntseki, the 54-year-old steps into arguably the hottest seat in domestic football at the moment with very little experience in managing a top-flight side.

Before he was appointed Chiefs head of Technical and Development in 2021, The Botshabelo-born coach had previously held the head coach spot at the national under-17 level and Bafana Bafana.

@ScribeSmiso

IOL Sport

