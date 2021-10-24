Record-breaker Bernard Parker Kaizer Chiefs’ hero against SuperSport United

Durban - The resurgent Kaizer Chiefs continued their improvement as a brace from veteran Bernard Parker earned them a hard-fought 2-1 win over SuperSport United at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville. Parker, who became Chiefs’ all-time leading scorer in the PSL era with his brace, gave his side the lead in first-half stoppage time as he produced a calm finish beyond the reach of Ronwen Williams after being slipped through by team-mate Keagan Dolly.

ALSO READ: Finally some home comfort for Cape Town City FC despite Golden Arrows hitting the mark SuperSport responded almost immediately, as Thamsanqa Gabuza got on the end of a Sipho Mbule free-kick with his head to equalize in what proved to be the final touches of the first half. In almost identical circumstances to Chiefs’ first goal, Parker got his team’s second on the night as Dolly once again played him in early on in the second half.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was present in attendance watching the game and the inspiring recent form of Dolly both in terms of scoring and creating assists will surely put him on the national team radar for future selection. ALSO READ: ’We are ready for SuperSport’, says Kaizer Chiefs defender Austin Dube The home started the game dominating possession. Kaitano Tembo’s side had their first good opportunity of the game after 12 minutes as Teboho Mokoena rose to meet a Mbule corner with his head but struck just wide.

Nine minutes later Mbule nearly came close to scoring for Matsatsantsa as his shot took a deflection which had Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi confused. Akpeyi was rather lucky that the shot was wide of his goal. With Chiefs starting to defend deeper after they took the lead for the second time early in the second half, SuperSport were consigned to some wasteful passages of play as Mokoena and Mbule tried long-range shots in quick succession which were wide instead of trying to craft out a clear-cut opportunity. Parker was having a good day but things went pear-shaped for him mid-way through the second half as he was in pain with a hamstring injury. Unable to continue playing, Parker was replaced by Kearyn Baccus.

Bernard Parker nets his second of the match to restore Chiefs' lead against SuperSport United



📺 Stream live: https://t.co/0BMWdeEYT3 #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/pl4Qz1Li0W — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) October 24, 2021 Meanwhile, the loss for SuperSport means that they have suffered their first league defeat of the season. Mamelodi Sundowns are now the only team in the South African top-flight that has not yet tasted defeat this season.