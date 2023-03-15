Rhulani Mokwena praises ‘gifted players’ as Mamelodi Sundowns edge closer to another Premiership title

Durban - Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena has heaped praise on his players as his team edged closer to clinching the Premiership title. The Brazilians thumped Royal AM 5-1 at the Loftus on Tuesday and moved to within five points of clinching a sixth consecutive league title, an unprecedented feat in South African football.

Their latest triumph means Sundowns have now won 11 straight home games in the league, a new PSL record, eclipsing the 10-game run held by Paul Dolezar's Sundowns in 1999. Mokwena, who himself remains unbeaten since taking over as the head coach in October last year believes that his players’ personalities and attitude towards the club’s institution is one of a few integral components that ensure they keep getting the results. “I just see incredibly gifted football players. I learn a lot from them. I think the story that they're putting out is a life lesson for us and a lot of people,” Mokwena said.

"They show that if you put your profession first and the football club first, because this is what they do every day. I have never seen human beings like this." "They don't have issues, they love each other, they live with everybody and if you put a youngster, then they'll accommodate. They don't look down on people and they don't have gripes and that's why God blesses them like this."

Mokwena’s run in one of the hottest seats in SA football has been nothing short of remarkable as he has racked up impressive numbers of 16 victories and two draws and is yet to taste defeat in the 18 games he has been at the helm. He has not only brought results but also resilience and almost a sense of invincibility at the Brazilians, while also introducing great prospects for the future in the likes of Cassius Mailula and most recently 16-year-old Siyabonga Mabena. His reputation has seemingly grown in the north African as well, parts of the continent where his mentor Pitso Mosimane has also explored.

However, Mokwena has waved away any potential exit from Chloorkop even if offers from north Africa do come in. "I'm here and I wanna be here for as long as I can and for as long as the club wants me to be here. I'm loyal and I try to be as honest as I can," he said.