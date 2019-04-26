Gift Links scored the vital second goal for Cape Town City against Chippa United. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Chippa United remain second from bottom on the Premiership table after conceding two late goals in a 2-0 defeat to Cape Town City at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday night. The Chilli Boys had enjoyed the upper-hand for the first hour, only to capitulate in the final 15 minutes as goals from substitute Shane Roberts and Gift Links made it three defeats in a row for the Eastern Cape team.

In a lively first half, Chippa certainly had the better of the chances, and coach Clinton Larsen would have been disappointed that his side did not get on to the score-sheet.

The first opportunity came in the fifth minute, but after going clean through on goal, Lerato Manzini side-footed his attempted finish inches wide of the far post.

A couple of minutes later, another great chance went to waste as Boikanyo Komane headed over from just a couple of yards out following a corner kick.

The Capetonians also had their moments on attack and their best chance fell to Zukile Kewuti, but having been superbly teed up by a marauding Thami Mkhize, Kewuti miscued his shot from just six yards out.

Chippa though were posing a more frequent threat going forward and had further openings before the break through Mark Mayambela, who should have shot rather than passed – right in front of goal – and Thabo Rakhale, whose 25-yard hit was comfortably held by goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh.

There were also chances for Tercious Malepe, who fired shots into the side-netting either side of the halftime interval in PE.

There was more frustration for the home side in the 52nd minute when Zitha Macheke’s sweetly-struck volley was kept out by an excellent reflex save from Leeuwenburgh.

MAN OF THE MATCH



Thato #Kekekekeke Mokeke wearing the right colours doing his business nice and quiet🔥#iamCityFC 💙 pic.twitter.com/BTgV6G06n2 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) April 26, 2019

Following that, the Citizens began to get a grip on the game as Chippa found themselves increasingly in their own half.

City weren’t able to create many clear chances, but when defender Taariq Fielies popped up on the right flank in the 79th minute sent a chip across the goal, Roberts reacted sharply to pounce on the loose ball and turn it into the net.

Benni McCarthy’s team sealed the victory seven minutes later when Links, left unmarked in the box out on the left, saw his low drive deflect off a defender and fly into the far corner of the net.

Chippa finished the night four points above bottom-of-the-table Maritzburg United, and destined for the promotion-relegation playoffs as things stand.

African News Agency (ANA)