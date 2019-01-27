“He is experienced upfront, and I think he will bring more out of (Tendai) Ndoro because at the moment, we are playing with one striker,” Owen da Gama said about Rodney Ramagalela. Photo: Kabelo Leputu/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Highlands Park are hopeful they can land the services of Polokwane City’s top marksman Rodney Ramagalela in this month’s transfer window. Ramagalela is in the last six months of his contract with City, and he won’t renew it when it expires in June.

His agent Mike Makaab told Independent Media this week that Highlands have shown interest in the services of Ramagalela.

Highlands coach Owen da Gama opened up about the matter after his side dumped AmaZulu out of the Nedbank Cup on Friday night to progress to the last-16 of the competition.

The game ended 1-1 after 120 minutes, and the Lions of the North won it 3-1 on penalties.

“Rodney Ramagalela is on top of my list,” Da Gama said.

“He is experienced upfront, and I think he will bring more out of (Tendai) Ndoro because at the moment, we are playing with one striker. I think with his experience, he can certainly help us.

“We’ll have to wait and see whether we get him or not, but certainly, I am very interested in a player like him,” Da Gama added.

SuperSport United have pulled out of the race to sign Ramagalela after Highlands presented him with a lucrative offer which Matsatsantsa A Pitori were not willing to match.

“I think it looks more likely, but I don’t know what is happening,” said Da Gama. “I’ve just heard that he has been suspended. I don’t know what’s going on there. Certainly if we can’t have him now, hopefully we can hang in and have him in June.

“Sometimes you can’t get what you want. If we can get him now, it will be a bonus, but if we can’t, then we will wait for the June window period.”

Highlands are also assessing former Kaizer Chiefs star Mandla Masango.

“Mandla has been training with us, and so has Ennocent Mkhabela,” Da Gama disclosed.

“Mandla hasn’t played in a long time. We want to give him a fair shot. He played for us on Wednesday against Orlando Pirates (in a friendly match).

“We are just trying to get him as fit as possible. He’s got the best possible chance of making an impact.”

SuperSport’s speedy winger Thuso Phala has also been linked with a move to the Lions of the North. “Yes, we know about Phala, but we’ve got so many players in attack,” Da Gama explained.

“I think our problems lie in the midfield. We don’t have a creative player, and we’re still a little bit struggling in defence.

“I think we’ve got to be strategic about how we sign players and don’t just sign for the sake of signing because if Thuso Phala comes in, we need to play him.

“And then what happens to Mogaila and these other players?

“I don’t think he is a priority right now. Management asked me to strategically mention what I need.

“I need somebody in the midfield, one in defence and a goalkeeper. We are a little thin in that department (goalkeeping).”





Sunday Tribune

