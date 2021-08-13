Royal AM could be headed for the Premiership in the guise of Bloem Celtic

CAPE TOWN – Speculation is rife that Royal AM boss Shauwn Mkhize wants to buy beleaguered DStv Premiership franchise Bloemfontein Celtic. Mkhize, the flamboyant Durban businesswoman and celebrity, has been hogging the headlines in recent weeks as she defied the Premier Soccer League by boycotting the PSL promotion/relegation play-off fixtures last month.

Celtic have also been in the news of late because they failed to act on a FIFA directive to play their former goalkeeper Patrick Tignyemb a settlement sum of R3 million. A confirmed source says the Premier Soccer League stepped in and paid the money from the club’s monthly PSL grant. ALSO READ: Judge ends Royal AM's hopes of automatic promotion It is likely that if the PSL did not step in Celtic's licence would have been revoked, and the club would have been banned from playing this season. For some time now, Celtic have been battling financially. The R3 million payout to Tignyemb may have been the last straw that broke the camel's back.

Tignyemb spent a decade at Celtic and played close on to 300 matches for the club. In the absence of official statements from the parties concerned, the PSL will likely approve a possible sale to Royal AM boss Mkhize who according to an unconfirmed source has a buyer for her First Division franchise. ALSO READ: Mutinous Royal AM say they won't appear before the PSL DC on Saturday

Royal AM are currently in hot water with the PSL after they were found guilty of four no-shows for the promotion/relegation play-off fixtures. It is likely the PSL will impose a monetary fine on Royal AM as part of their punishment for bringing the PSL into disrepute. @Herman_Gibbs