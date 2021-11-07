Royal AM’s take-no-prisoners approach paying rich dividends for MamKhize

Cape Town - Royal AM’s take-no-prisoners approach have taken them on a seven-match unbeaten streak in the DStv Premiership. On Sunday, Royal host struggling Baroka FC at the Chatsworth Stadium, where the team have bagged four of their five wins in nine matches this season. It’s become a graveyard for visiting teams.

ALSO READ: ’We can beat anyone in the league,’ says Kaizer Chiefs’ Stuart Baxter after beating Pirates It could be more of the same today when the fourth-placed Royal take the field against 13th-placed Baroka. In their midweek match, Royal pulled off a smash-and-grab 2-1 win against 10-man SuperSport United. They scored a late goal two minutes into added time.

Although Thwihli Thwahla (as Royal AM are known) have looked suspect at the back, coach John Maduka must be pleased with the club’s home form. ALSO READ: Animal Farm dogma underpins Sundowns' success, CT City still battling MTN8 angst After Tuesday’s win, Maduka praised the fighting spirit but felt the performance was unimpressive.

“It was a good game in the end, but we did not start the game well. We started slow and often lost possession,” said Maduka. “We improved and did well even before they got a red card. We created a couple of chances, but unfortunately, they did not go in. We did not stop there because we are a team that believes you can only lose a match after the final whistle.” MaMkhize’s boys have looked to Victor Letsoalo to spearhead their Premiership aspirations. The former Bloemfontein Celtic man is the league’s joint leading marksman on six goals with Mamelodi Sundowns’ Peter Shalulile.

Baroka coach Matsimela Thoka’s team is in a precarious position above the relegation zone. In midweek they lost 2-1 to TS Galaxy.

All eyes will be on Baroka striker Evidence Makgopa, who was on target in a lost cause against Galaxy. At the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Chippa United will hope Lady Luck smiles on them today when they host Maritzburg United. Chippa overshadowed Cape Town City midweek but conceded the game’s lone goal a minute ahead of the final whistle.

Like the 14th-placed Chippa, Maritzburg, in ninth place, also go into today’s match on the back of a defeat. They lost 1-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns for whom Shalulile clinched the winner. Maritzburg coach Ernst Middendorp said there were lessons to be learnt from their demise against Sundowns. “The difference was we are a little bit naive,” said Middendorp. “We are not in a way as it could be. We should learn from teams like Sundowns. They break you down and come in front of you.”

Chippa winger Maloisane Mokhele showed great touches against CT City and could be their trump card today. For Maritzburg, midfielder Daylon Claasen is the danger man. He is creative and stalks into scoring positions. At the Dobsonville Stadium, Swallows, who are on a run of three consecutive draws, host Sekhukhune United.