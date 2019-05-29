Ryan Moon, a former Maritzburg United player, is now the sixth player to be let go by Kaizer Chiefs. Photo: BackpagePix

While Kaizer Chiefs fans still await clarity on the future of Ernst Middendorp, the clear-out among the playing squad continues. The Amakhosi announced on Wednesday that striker Ryan Moon will be released after his contract ends on 30 June this year.

“Moon NOT renewed. Kaizer Chiefs will not be exercising the option to extend Ryan Moon’s three-year contract when it expires on 30 June 2019. Good luck & thank you for your service, Ryan. More updates will follow in the next few days. #Amakhosi4Life,” Chiefs announced on their Twitter account.

The former Maritzburg United player is now the sixth player to be let go by the Glamour Boys, following the likes of Gustavo Paez, Hendrick Ekstein, Kgotso Malope, Virgil Vries and Bhongolwethu Jayiya.

Chiefs had a season to forget, ending ninth in the league and losing to NFD team TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final.

Having already fired Giovanni Solinas mid-season, Middendorp is now under pressure to hold on to his post.

Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung was quoted by TimesLIVE on Wednesday as saying that the plan going forward would be unveiled over the next three weeks.

Motaung cited Liverpool’s failure to win the Premier League title for a few decades – having last been English champions in the 1989/90 season when it was known as the First Division – as a reference point.

“It was an internal thing‚” Motaung said about Middendorp’s absence from the Carling Cup launch on Tuesday.

“Initially the Orlando Pirates coach was not available according to the set-up, and we agreed that it was going to be assistant coaches.

“A few days ago they said their assistant coach was not available, and their coach was available.

“We told them that we can’t change because we had already arranged for our assistant coach to attend.

“We are going to reveal our plans about everything at the club in the next three weeks.

“I understand the logic and sentiments of the fans‚ they have a right not to come to the Carling Black Label Cup match, but genuine supporters will be there.

“If you go to England‚ some of teams have not won the league for more than 20 years but their stadiums are full every week regardless of whether they are bottom of the log or not.

“Liverpool has not won the league for 30 years, but Anfield is full every weekend.

“We understand the sentiments that we have not won anything over the past four years, but we have to something and rectify the situation.”





