Sekhukhune move top of GladAfrica Championship amidst drama

DURBAN - Once again there is drama in the GladAfrica Championship.

This comes after Sekhukhune United were awarded three points following a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday after it was discovered that Polokwane City failed to oblige to the National Soccer League (NSL) rules by not using five players aged under 23 in their team sheet in a game which Polokwane initially won 1-0.

The latest development means that Sekhukhune move to pole position in the GladAfrica Championship standings, ahead of Royal AM on goal difference with both teams tied on 50 points apiece and they will now be the favourites to secure automatic promotion to the DSTV Premiership.

Real Kings can still potentially finish on top of the standings but they will need to win their final game against Cape Town All Stars on Sunday whilst also hoping that Sekhukhune who have won their last three consecutive games end up dropping points in their final fixture against JDR Stars.

The news will no doubt be a major frustration to the entire Royal AM team as well as the Royal owners comprising Shauwn Mkhize and son Andile Mpisane who were celebrating the club’s promotion following their 2-1 victory over the University of Pretoria last weekend.

