Sekhukhune to be named GladAfrica Championship winners - reports

According to reports, a decision has been made in the controversy over who should be rightfully named the winners of last season’s GladAfrica Championship and in doing so, be awarded promotion to the DSTV Premiership.

It has been reported that Hilton Epstein has ruled that Sekhukhune United should be rewarded three points. This will mean that they will end the GladAfrica Championship as overall winners, winning automatic promotion to the DSTV Premiership.

This will mean that Real Kings who unofficially finished the South African second-tier in pole position will be demoted to second and they will have to contest the relegation/promotion playoffs which will feature Chippa United.