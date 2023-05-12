Independent Online
Sipho Chaine will welcome Melusi Buthelezi competition at Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine (pictured) says he’d welcome the addition of Melusi Buthelezi to the team. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Published 2h ago

Share

Johannesburg - Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine says he’d welcome the addition of Melusi Buthelezi in their unit as good competition will serve the side better.

After hopping between Royal AM and Chippa United last year, Chaine found himself a new home at Pirates this season, putting pen to paper on a three-year deal.

The 26-year-old was expected to play third fiddle to the then No 1 Richard Ofori and his deputy Siyabonga Mpontshane.

But such has been the twist of events, an injury to Ofori and Mpontshane’s poor form saw Chaine ascend as the Sea Robbers’ No 1 earlier in the year – an opportunity he grabbed with both hands.

More on this

After conceding 17 goals and keeping six clean sheets in 20 matches in all competitions, Chaine has ensured that Pirates are on course to finish the season on a high – they could finish as league runners-up and Nedbank Cup champions.

Pirates hold the coveted second-place in the league with a two-point cushion – with two games to play – while they are also in the Nedbank Cup final where they’ll face Sekhukhune United on May 27 at Loftus Versfeld.

So with Chaine likely to retain the No 1 spot next season, reports have been rife that he’ll compete for that jersey with TS Galaxy’s No 1 Buthelezi who has signed a three-year deal with the team.

With the arrival of the Bafana Bafana third choice, Pirates are expected to offload the injury-prone Ofori, while Mpontshane will be rewarded for his lengthy service of eight seasons to the club with a one-year deal.

Speaking at the club’s base, Rand Stadium, this week ahead of their penultimate league clash against Sekhukhune on Saturday in Orlando, Chaine said he was not aware of Buthelezi’s arrival even though he’ll welcome the competition.

“I don’t have a personal opinion on something that I don’t know about, but as goalkeepers – and just life in general – competition is very important,” Chaine said.

“Like I am having good competition from Rich, Kopano (Thuntsane) and Mposh, they are always getting the best out of me. I think, just in general, to be a better player you must thrive under competition.”

@Mihlalibaleka

IOL Sport

