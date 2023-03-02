Sipho Mbule suspended for Sundowns’ Nedbank Cup clash as reports of ill-discipline in camp come to light

Durban - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokoena has explained why controversial midfielder Sipho Mbule will not face Marumo Gallants in the Nedbank Cup on Thursday. Mbule, who is the subject of a number of ill-discipline rumours, is currently suspended following after collecting four yellow cards in domestic competitions.

Mokwena would not shed much light on the disciplinary issues but revealed that Mbule will miss their clash with Marumo Gallants due to suspension and will be back for their next league outing. “Yeah, unfortunately, Sipho is suspended for the next match,” he told the media “So he’s not in contention. But we’ll stick to one game at a time and see how we can go with Sipho leading up to Stellenbosch.”

ALSO READ: Real Bafana Bafana bummer as SAFA's bid to buy time fails The 25-year-old midfielder last turned out for the Brazilians in their Nedbank Cup last-32 victory over Richards Bay almost a month ago. The gifted midfielder churned out a Man of the Match performance which made his absence from the matchday squad in three consecutive CAF Champions League matches a huge surprise.

It has now been reported that Mbule, along with Bafana Bafana international Andile Jali, has been involved in separate incidents of arriving at the club’s training facilities under the influence of alcohol. ALSO READ: Friday’s ‘original’ Soweto derby could be better than the over-hyped one “There have been incidents of ill-discipline recently and this has the potential to disrupt the dressing room. Players behave in an unusual manner for different reasons but ill-discipline is something that is not tolerated at this level,” a source told Timeslive.