EAST LONDON – Last month, Chippa United boss Siviwe Mpengesi made it clear that he wants his team to compete for a top eight position in the new season. That was the mandate given to Clinton Larsen when he renewed his contract.

And on Friday afternoon, Chippa United announced the arrival of six brand-new players in their camp.

The names of the new players are: Kevin Moyo, Elvis Moyo, Meshack Maphangule, Sandile Mthethwa, Mzikayise Mashaba and Augustin Kwen.

Diamond Thopola was also officially welcomed by the team after spending a season at Orlando Pirates under Milutin Sredojevic, who did not use him much.

Thopola’s return is a boost for Chippa after the departure of key defenders Gladwin Shitolo and Zitha Macheke, who played a pivotal role last season.

The Chilli Boys have signed the Moyo twins Kevin and Elvis, who are going to assist in the defence department after impressing Larsen at training.

Both players played for FC Platinum – one of the biggest clubs in Zimbabwe.

Maphangule and Mthethwa have also joined Chippa from Orlando Pirates.

Mashaba has found a new home in Port Elizabeth after he was isolated by Pitso Mosimane at Mamelodi Sundowns.

The most interesting signing is Kwem, who comes from Nigeria. He will assist Chippa United as a striker, where he is expected to compete with hard workers like Lerato Manzini and Rhulani Manzini.

The Nigerian forward was part of a group of players who accompanied Mpengesi when he distributed gifts to elders, and soccer kits to local clubs and schools in Ngqamakhwe (his home town) in the Eastern Cape last weekend.

It is where Mpengesi implored his players to ensure that his team does not fight for relegation in the new season, scheduled to start in August.

“I am proud of this man (pointing to Patrick Tignyemb). With everything that was happening at Celtic (Bloemfontein), but they finished number eight.

“That’s the spirit we must have next season. On the field of play, you are no longer playing for yourselves. You play for the people who pay money to watch you,” said Mpengesi.

