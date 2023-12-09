Stellenbosch bag bragging rights with iKapa Derby victory over Cape Town City

The youthful Stellenbosch FC side claimed bragging rights in the Mother City after defeating rivals Cape Town City in the DStv Premiership iKapa Derby at Danie Craven Stadium in the Winelands on Friday evening. Despite defeat, City will retain their lofty second place on the standings and Stellenbosch will move up one place to third position.

With both sides attempting to feel each other out, the match was off to a cagey start, but Stellenbosch were first to grab the initiative with a few speedy entries into the final third. However, Stellenbosch were both goal-shy and hesitant in the striking zone at a time when City's defence allowed them time on the ball.

Mayo covered City made their intentions clear, to play from deep options, but were not penetrative as Stellenbosch's defence closed down any chance of feeding their goalmouth poacher Khanyisa Mayo, the central figure in City's three-prong attack. As the first half wore on, Stellenbosch's transition play became a strong feature, but the promising attacking sorties were frequently foiled by their front runners going offside.

Mayo managed City's first real scoring chance with a strong shot from the edge of the penalty area, but Stellenbosch goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke was alert to the danger and tipped the ball over the bar for a corner. From this point onwards, the game swung like a yo-yo from one end of the field to the other, with Stellenbosch enjoying more scoring opportunities. One such opportunity was scrambled home by Ivory Coast international Anicet Oura to give Stellenbosch the lead in the 40th minute. The goal was a fine reward for Stellenbosch midfielder Devin Titus who supplied the goalmouth cross after breaking clear of the opposition defence out wide on the right flank. He managed this feat several times earlier on.

The remaining first-half play was an end-to-end affair as both sets of defences showed vulnerability, but managed to stay intact by the time referee Philangenkosi Khumalo blew the halftime whistle. Moments after play resumed, Stellenbosch had a chance to double the lead but Titus hashed his parting shot after he was sent clear by Rayners. City enjoyed far more possession as they managed to force Stellenbosch onto a defensive role for a sustained spell, but they were unable to capitalise.

Lack of conversion With 10 minutes remaining, City had managed eight shots at goal but only one was on target. By this time, they also forced four corners but could not benefit from this set-piece.

In the dying minutes of the match, City substitute Tshegofatso Nyama was denied by the crossbar after he connected with a header from a close-in Patrick Fisher free-kick. In added injury time, Mayo was sent off after a second yellow card, and that left City’s attack in ruins. The outcome was a fitting send-off for Stellenbosch who will be playing in next week’s Carling Knockout Cup final against TS Galaxy in Durban.