Stellenbosch FC up next for Kaizer Chiefs’ conquerors Milford FC

Kaizer Chiefs’ conquerors Milford FC will take on Stellenbosch FC in the next round of the Nedbank Cup, it was announced on Monday. Second-tier Milford caused the biggest upset of the round of 32 when they took Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs the distance in their clash, and won the game on penalties.

#NedbankCup round of 16:



Milford FC vs Stellenbosch

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Maritzburg United

Sekhukhune vs AmaZulu

Chippa United vs FC Ravens

Orlando Pirates vs Hungry Lions

AmaTuks vs Moroka Swallows

Richards Bay vs SuperSport United

D' General vs TS Galaxy — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) February 26, 2024 As a result, they will go up against a Stellenbosch FC side that also required the lottery of penalties to advance. Like Chiefs, Steve Barker’s team were unable to get the job done in two hours of football against a team in a lower division on Friday. But unlike Chiefs, the men from the Cape Winelands made no mistakes in the shootout and won 4-3.

Powerhouse Mamelodi Sundowns were drawn against Maritzburg United, who have somehow found themselves dragged towards the bottom of the Motsepe Foundation League. The Team of Choice picked up a rare win on the weekend when they thumped amateurs Paarl United. Fan reaction from the @SuperSportTV studio after Milford beat Kaizer Chiefs. 📺 #NedbankCuppic.twitter.com/KlaqPLXHBf — Nedbank Sport (@nedbanksport) February 26, 2024

Soweto’s biggest team Orlando Pirates will hope to avoid suffering the same fate as their rivals when they host Hungry Lions. Sekhukhune United will go up against AmaZulu in the first of two games between top flight teams. The other will see Richards Bay taking on SuperSport United. Nedbank Cup Last 16 fixtures

