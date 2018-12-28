Golden Arrows are 11th on the log with 16 points, and will hope new Steve Komphela can get them back into the top eight. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Lamontville Golden Arrows have appointed Steve Komphela as their new coach. This was confirmed by the club’s chairperson Mato Madlala. Abafana Bes’thende parted ways with Clinton Larsen on Thursday.

Komphela resigned as the coach of Bloemfontein Celtic this morning.

“Yes, it is Steve Komphela,” Madlala said in a text. Immediately after sending that text, the club announced Komphela officially on their Twitter account.

Komphela started working on Friday afternoon.

The appointment of Komphela comes hours after Maritzburg United announced Muhsin Ertugral as their new coach earlier on Friday.

Ertugral replaced Fadlu Davids, who was fired on Sunday following United’s dismal start to this season.

The Team of Choice are at the bottom of the table after 14 games.

Ertugral and Komphela will come up against each other at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont on January 6.

Komphela will work with Mandla Ncikazi, while Ertugral is expected to appoint his assistant coach.

Arrows are 11th on the log with 16 points. They will be looking to climb the table under the tenure of Komphela, who did a great job at Celtic as a coach.

Komphela has a good working relationship with Ncikazi. The duo worked together at Free State Stars and Maritzburg United.

He also wanted to bring him on board during his tenure at Kaizer Chiefs, but that move never materialised.

Get your dictionaries out!! Class is in session. We can now confirm that we have appointed Steve Komphela as our new head coach. We welcome him and look forward to the remainder of the season.#BuildingTheBrand pic.twitter.com/yhMixwch0D — Golden Arrows FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) December 28, 2018





