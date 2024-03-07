Former Bafana Bafana captain Steve Komphela has been appointed as Golden Arrows’ head coach as the club looks to turn their season around after a torrid run of form. Abafana Bes’thende made a promising start to the season, and on October 28, the Durban team stunned the mighty Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs.

Unfortunately, that was their last win of the season in all competitions as Mabhuti Khenyeza's men have struggled. Since that win against Chiefs, Arrows have lost all 11 of their games that have followed in all competitions, and club hierarchy clearly felt it was time for a change in direction as they announced the appointment of Komphela on Thursday afternoon.

“Lamontville Golden Arrows welcomes back Coach Steve Komphela, who is no stranger to the club, the values and culture of the club,” they wrote on social media. “We look foward to his knowledge and guidance as we seek to finish the season strong. Welcome back Steve.” At Arrows, Komphela is expected to lead the team’s technical team comprising of the demoted Khenyeza and Musa Bilankulu.

Komphela’s first task will be a trip to Limpopo to take on Polokwane City, where he will be hoping to arrest their slide down the league table. Fortunately for the club, despite their nine-game losing streak in the league, they still remain within touching distance of the top eight. Komphela had been without a job after he was suddenly let go by crisis-hit Moroka Swallows last month. Apart from Golden Arrows, Komphela had previously coached Maritzburg United, Kaizer Chiefs, Bloemfontein Celtic and Free State Stars, among others.