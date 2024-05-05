Sundowns beat Stellenbosch to set up Nedbank Cup final date with Orlando Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns set up a Nedbank Cup final date with Orlando Pirates after they beat Stellenbosch FC 2-1 in Sunday’s final at the Danie Craven Stadium. Like Saturday’s semi-final in Gqeberha, the game was played in front of a capacity crowd, and those who were in attendance were not let down by the quality of football on display.

📺 Stream #NedbankCup live: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/KFvkmjdYEy — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 5, 2024 In an action-filled first half, the visitors saw more of the ball and fashioned more chances to take the lead. They eventually found themselves in front when Khuliso Mudau opened the scoring for the Brazilians when he squeezed the ball into the goal from a tight angle in the 11th minute.

As the second half got underway, Stellenbosch came out firing, and were nearly level, but Fawaaz Basedien opted to pass instead of shoot, and in-form Iqraam Rayners was judged to be offside. And a minute later, Rayners had another chance, but he dragged his effort wide of the goal. As the half wore on, Ronwen Williams in the Sundowns goal had to be alert as the team from the Cape Winelands were creating more and more chances.

In the 66th minute, a cross out from right by Devon Titus caused Sundowns problems in the box, but they were unable to capitalise as it was out of Anicet Oura’s reach. Against the run of play in the 74th minute, and with Stellenbosch searching for the equaliser, Titus was dispossessed in midfield, and Peter Shalulile found an unmarked Tembinkosi Lorch in the box, who put the ball beyond Oscarine Masuluke to make it 2-0.

Not long after, Qobolwakhe Sibande brought down Mudau in the box and the referee pointed to the spot. The reliable Shalulile blasted his spot kick over the bar, however, and it remained 2-0. Shalulile’s miss seemed to wake Stellenbosch up, and Genino Palace made it 2-1 after collecting a through pass from Antonio van Wyk. With Stellenbosch throwing everything at Sundowns, Rhulani Mokwena’s men held on to seal the win and book their place in final of the Nedbank Cup.