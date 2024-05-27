Sundowns boss Rulani Mokwena has a ‘genuine sense of respect’ for Pirates’ Jose Riveiro

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena has revealed a “genuine sense of respect” for Orlando Pirates counterpart Jose Riveiro.
Sundowns ended their magnificent season in disappointing manner on Saturday when Cape Town City ended the reigning champions’ quest for invincibility in the last game.
But the Brazilians will have an opportunity to add more shine to their campaign and complete a domestic double when they take on Pirates in the final of the Nedbank Cup at Mbombela Stadium this weekend.
Mokwena has had a number of well-documented feuds with other coaches in South Africa, but the final will pit him against someone he likes for a change.
“Jose Riveiro, apart from him ... I like Jose so much. I really do,” Mokwena said after their game against Cape Town City on the weekend.
“Every time I meet him I get a genuine sense of respect. Like a genuine sense of sportsmanship.
“He’s a fierce competitor, but he’s good person you know.”
Ezimnyama ngenkani ezikaMagebhula have been a bogey team for Mokwena’s champions over the last couple of games. The last league encounter between the two clubs ended in a 1-all draw, while Riveiro’s men prevailed in the final of the MTN8.
Sundowns will be keen to put things right after the disappointing end to their league season, while Pirates will be buoyed after securing qualification to the CAF Champions League.
