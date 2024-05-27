Sundowns boss Rulani Mokwena has a ‘genuine sense of respect’ for Pirates’ Jose Riveiro

Sundowns ended their magnificent season in disappointing manner on Saturday when Cape Town City ended the reigning champions’ quest for invincibility in the last game.

But the Brazilians will have an opportunity to add more shine to their campaign and complete a domestic double when they take on Pirates in the final of the Nedbank Cup at Mbombela Stadium this weekend.

Mokwena has had a number of well-documented feuds with other coaches in South Africa, but the final will pit him against someone he likes for a change.

“Jose Riveiro, apart from him ... I like Jose so much. I really do,” Mokwena said after their game against Cape Town City on the weekend.