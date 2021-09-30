SuperSport captain Ronwen Williams expects ’a war out there' against Chippa United

CAPE TOWN - Botswana international Thatayaone Ditlhokwe has urged his SuperSport United teammates to focus on the future rather than dwell on the team's past successes. Ditlhokwe, speaking ahead of Saturday's showdown against Chippa United, reflected on the unbeaten five-match sequence of the high-riding SuperSport United.

Along with Stellenbosch FC, SuperSport have kept pace with the defending DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns. SuperSport and Stellenbosch trail pacesetters Sundowns by two points at the top of the standings. The central defender Ditlhokwe has contributed substantially to the unbeaten run after scoring an injury-time winner in the recent match against Maritzburg United. His match-winning header in the side's 2-1 win, earned him the Man of the Match award.

Ditlhokwe said his side's past successes do not help when they play future matches. "It's time to forget that we won last week and rather focus on the next match," said Ditlhokwe.

"We will leave history behind, and it's time to look to the future. Everyone is working hard to keep our good momentum going." SuperSport goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams said Ditlhokwe has been a tower of strength in central defence and deserved the Man of the Match award. "The good thing is that 'TT' [Ditlhokwe] has done very well so far and scored the winner against Maritzburg United," said Williams.

"We have been dominating games in both attack and defence. "We have had a sound start to this DStv Premiership campaign. We are working hard to maintain a good record throughout the season. "The whole team deserves credit for the performances which have been encouraging.

"They are a very tricky side and have a wonderfully experienced coach in Gavin Hunt. "We have analysed their team, and preparations are on track. "It’s going to be war out there, and our soldiers need to step up and be prepared.