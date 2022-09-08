SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt concedes his side need more quality ahead of Maritzburg United clash

Cape Town - SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt will be looking to continue his team’s revival as they travel to Kwa-Zulu Natal to play against Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Friday night. Following a slow start to the season, Matsatsantsa will enter the game on the back of two Premiership wins against Richards Bay and Mamelodi Sundowns.

After the club fared poorly last season, Hunt has been tasked with rebuilding the club. He may have previously won three league titles with the club but concedes that his squad is currently not good enough saying that his squad are a bit short of quality and wants to improve it in the near future. “We need players. We need a midfielder and a striker. Two of our strikers’ careers are coming to an end and we have another on loan. I want to win but we have a team that is young and old so we must try and get through where possible. We must be clever in the market. We will not get free players like Morgan Gould, Anthony Laffor, Glen Salmon. One cannot get those types of players for free these days,” said Hunt. Maritzburg won’t be pushovers for SuperSport. In John Maduka, the Team of Choice have a coach who knows how to work to the strengths and weaknesses of his team. The KwaZulu-Natal side moved up to eighth place in the league standings following their 1-0 win over Orlando Pirates on Sunday.

Maduka has been tasked by Maritzburg chairman Farook Kadodia to transform the club into a solid top eight side following several years of failure. He is confident that his side has what it takes to get the job done. “We must make sure that we slaughter whoever comes here. We want to make sure that the Harry Gwala Stadium becomes a real home for us. The boys feel good. Beating Pirates gave us confidence. Pirates have given some of our players the confidence that they will be able to beat anyone,” said Maduka. A win for SuperSport could propel them into the top eight while a win for Maritzburg could propel them close to the top four.

