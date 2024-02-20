Though pleased to be facing a familiar foe in the form of Cape Town City, instead of lower division outfits that could prove a potential banana skin, Gavin Hunt says there is nothing easy about SuperSport United’s Nedbank Cup round of 32 assignment. Matsatsansa a Pitori host the Citizens at the Lucas Moripe Stadium this evening keen to avoid a stumble at the first hurdle, like the one they suffered last year when they were knocked out by lower league side Dondol Stars.

“It’s obviously not an easy draw (because) both are competitive teams on the same points in the league,” Hunt said, of the second- and third-placed outfits who are on 30 points from 17 matches.

“And we are playing them again in the league next week.” Is it better to face a team you know, though? “I don’t think you can ever know as much as you want about the opposition, even then you still have to play them.

“Yes, we (SuperSport and City) know each other more because we play each other often but that does not make it any easier, (although) unknown teams are difficult to beat.” As he has done for most of the season, Hunt lamented the fact he will have to face yet another match with a depleted squad given injuries – particularly to his central defenders. “We’ve got no defenders left. We have run out of centre backs because of suspensions and injuries. That area of the field has been a problem for us.”

He believes his club could be seriously challenging Mamelodi Sundowns for the league title were it not for their lack of depth. “We are third (on the 16-team Premiership table) but we should be six or eight points clear of the second team.

“It is a major concern that we are getting injuries and suspensions because we should be much closer to (Sundowns in) first. But it is what it is.” And with SuperSport also involved in continental competition – they have a CAF Confederation Cup assignment on Sunday – Hunt is forced to prioritise some competitions over others.