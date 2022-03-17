SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo cries foul play following defeat to Orlando Pirates

Durban - SuperSport United head coach, Kaitano Tembo laid siege to the refereeing personnel after his side lost 3-2 to Orlando Pirates after going 2-0 up in the first half in their Premiership clash in Soweto on Wednesday evening. Matsatsantsa went in front early thanks to two corner kick routines that paid off giving the advantage early on but with half-time looming, Pirates were handed a way back into the match, receiving two dubious penalties in a space of three minutes which Deon Hotto converted.

The SuperSport mentor felt his side could've managed the game better but Pirates were given a penalty by referee, Philangenkosi Khumalo. "We were doing very well in the opening exchanges and got the reward for it with the two goals. Unfortunately for us we had bad decisions that went against us and that allowed Pirates back into the game," he said. ALSO READ: Stubborn Chippa hold hosts Marumo Gallants to a goalless draw

The match went into the break level at 2-2 and Tembo did not seem to hold back with the referee. He, along with his technical team, approached the official and looked to be in heated exchange, however the coach explained the reasons behind his side's aggressive outburst. "I asked the referee to go watch the second penalty he awarded to Pirates properly at half-time because we believed it wasn't a penalty," he explained.

SuperSport defender Kegan Johannes had a night to forget at the Orlando Stadium. After opening the scoring for his side, he went on to concede two penalties in a short space of time and effectively put his side on the backfoot. Tembo opted to defend the youngster, and felt that he was unlucky with some incidents.

"He played very well, he conceded one penalty because the second one wasn't a penalty," he said. "It's very rare to find a player that enjoys defending nowadays and he does. He can play in various positions as well so he has a bright future ahead of him." @SmisoMsomi16