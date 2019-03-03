SuperSport United defender Clayton Daniels. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

EAST LONDON – SuperSport United recorded a 1-0 win over Chippa United in a Premiership match at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The victory took Matsatsantsa to fifth spot on the league standings, while the Chilli Boys remained 14th on the table.

Matsatsantsa dominated the match from the start and Bradley Grobler's effort was cleared off the goal-line by the Chilli Boys defence.

Chippa goalkeeper Mbongeni Mzimela was a very busy man as he made two good saves to deny Aubrey Modiba and Teboho Mokoena.

However, the former AmaZulu shot-stopper was beaten nine minutes before the half-hour mark.

Mxolisi Macuphu beat Mzimela from close range to make it 1-0 to SuperSport - silencing the Chippa fans inside the stadium.

The hosts then piled pressure on Matsatsantsa after conceding, and they had two chances to restore parity after the half-hour mark.

Thabo Rakhale's effort was brilliantly-saved by SuperSport keeper Ronwen Williams and Lerato Manzini's attempt from the rebound was blocked.

SuperSport were able to contain Chippa until the match referee blew the halftime whistle and the visitors were leading 1-0 at the interval.

The visitors' defence, which was led by the experienced Clayton Daniels, frustrated the Chilli Boys attackers after the restart.

Chippa coach Clinton Larsen decided to introduce attackers Mark Mayambela and Rhulani Manzini just before the hour-mark.

However, Kaitano Tembo's charges put up a resolute defensive display in the closing stages of the encounter.

Ultimately, SuperSport held onto their slender lead in the dying minutes of the match and they emerged 1-0 winners over Chippa.

