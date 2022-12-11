SuperSport United's Gavin Hunt out to bolster squad in January transfer window

Johannesburg - SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has revealed his desire to reinforce his squad ahead of the January transfer window. Hunt’s return to Matsatsantsa, a club he won three Premiership titles with between 2008-2010, has worked out better than what many expected, after failed spells at Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Pretoria-based club, after going winless in their opening four matches of the season, have managed to power themselves up to third place on the Premiership standings, with some entertaining displays. Hunt’s team has a good blend of youth and experience, a satisfactory achievement considering they have had to adjust to life without captain Ronwen Williams, who moved to Mamelodi Sundowns during the close season.

The man leading the SuperSport charge, just like he has done for years, is the sharpshooting Bradley Grobler, who has scored six goals this season. However, Hunt revealed that while he is happy with their contribution, his team’s over-reliance on Grobler and Thamsanqa Gabuza is a disaster waiting to happen and he hopes the club can bolster the squad.

Story continues below Advertisement

ALSO READ: How necessary was Orlando Pirates’ shopping spree? "Yes, we're trying to get a few additions into that department. The last game or two of the first round I didn't make a change because I couldn't make a change," he told IOL Sport. "Bradley and Gabuza carried us through this first period when I didn't have replacements for them and they did very well."

Story continues below Advertisement

"People from the outside will look on and say that I have numbers on the bench, but I need specific personnel for specific positions and we didn't have that." The 58-year-old coach also emphasised the importance of ensuring that potential signings meet their quality control requirements and will blend with the current group. "It's no use signing players just because that person is a good player, it must be the right player," he said.

Thulani Hlatshwayo on ‘financial fair play’: It’s unfair for one team to weaken others "He must be able to play a certain way and fit the style of football that we play. I'm looking to strengthen everywhere around the pitch. As a coach, you never are truly happy with your squad." Hunt and SuperSport will return to action on December 30 as they welcome the visit of Marumo Gallants to Pretoria.