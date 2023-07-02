Swallows FC make shock announcement as Steve Komphela is named new head coach

Swallows FC made a shock announcement on Sunday as they revealed Steve Komphela as the club’s new head coach ahead of the 2023/2024 campaign. The experienced mentor is set to partner up with Musa Nyatama and Ditheko Mototo who will both serve as his assistants as confirmed by the club in a statement.

“We want to take Swallows FC to the next level and we are very excited to have attracted the services of coach Komphela. We appreciate the professional manner in which Mamelodi Sundowns FC managed these negotiations, coach Musa Nyatama remains a special pillar of our team and his willingness to learn and work closer with an experienced coach like Steve Khompela is highly appreciated,” read the statement. The move by the Soweto-based club comes as a major surprise considering they had previously awarded the head coach slot to Nyatama after an impressive final period of the season which saw the club attain a top eight spot.

At the time, it appeared as if Nyatama had reaped the rewards of his impressive stint at the helm as an interim coach and had been handed the job for at least one more season. However, the club have made a u-turn and instead roped in the hugely knowledgeable expertise of Komphela.

The 56-year-old mentor has spent the last three seasons as part of a glittering Mamelodi Sundowns technical team in the capacity of senior coach and assistant coach to first Pitso Mosimane, Manqoba Mngqithi and most recently Rhulani Mokwena. During his stint at the Chloorkop-based club the Free State born coach managed to get his hands on two league titles. The Chairman of Sundowns Tlhopie Motsepe wished Komphela the best, and thanked him for his services during his spell with the Brazilians.

“Steve Komphela served Mamelodi Sundowns with loyalty and devotion and will always be a member of the Mamelodi Sundowns Family. We wish him everything of the best,” he said. @ScribeSmiso