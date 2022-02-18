Swallows need to start winning as relegation looms

Johannesburg - Struggling Swallows FC are staring at the jaws of relegation from the Premiership if they are unable to master a way to turn their season around, and quickly. The Dube Birds needed a stoppage time Wandisile Letlabika equaliser to rescue a point against Stellenbosch last time out, the kind of result that has little contribution to their overall ambitions of staying in the division.

Swallows have won just one of their last 15 games in the DStv premiership and just two the entire season. Coach Dylan Kerr’s troops are also one point above 15th-placed Baroka FC, who have a game in hand over them. Swallows supporters may already have their calculators out as games start to run out. ALSO READ: Orlando Pirates are pleased with how the year has started, says co-coach Fadlu Davids

Normally, 29 points have been enough to guarantee any side’s safety in the last six campaigns. Swallows are currently on 15 points with 11 games remaining, three of which they play at home against relegation rivals, TS Galaxy, Baroka and Chippa United. The Dobsonville-based club’s woes could largely be attributed to their lack of cutting edge in front of goal. Swallows have scored just 11 goals in 19 league matches, the lowest in the league. The shortage of goals in the Swallows ranks may be closely linked to the form of star striker Ruzaigh Gamildien. After his failed move to Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs, the Cape Town-born man has been a shadow of his former self.

Confidence, speed and good finishing are terms usually associated with the Swallows number nine, his rich run of form of last season prompted a number of teams to come calling for the frontman’s signature, and later a call up to the national team, Bafana Bafana. Kaizer Chiefs fans are making their voices heard with petition to get Stuart Baxter sacked Gamildien ended the previous campaign with 11 goals, seven of which came in the opening 10 matches, a stark contrast to his two strikes so far this season.