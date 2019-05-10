Teko Modise will play his final professional football match. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix



Teko Modise called time on career.

The news came a short while ago with his club Cape Town City made the announcement on with a video on their Twitter account.





Modise is seen to be one of the best midfielders the country has seen.





He was was the engine when he played for Orlando Pirates and then Mamelodi Sundowns.





As a Bucaneer he won the PSL Player of the Year on more than one occasion and was set to make a move overseas but that didn't materialise.

He then joined Masandawana where he helped them win the league.





His final club would be Cape Town City where he would end his glittering career.

Simply the greatest.



Cape Town City midfielder Teko Modise announces his retirement from professional football. Send your messages to Dona Doni in the comments 💙#ThankYouTeko#NewChapterBegins pic.twitter.com/8Gwe9lx2z4 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) May 10, 2019



"Going to training today was different even though I took used the same route that I take everyday. When I got there, I didn't know whether to laugh, smile or cry. I always wanted to be a footballer, a professional footballer. It was the only place where I am happy," an emotional Modise explained.





The Cape side face Black Leopards in their final game of the season tomorrow.





IOL Sport

Like us on Facebook