The much maligned Thamsanqa Gabuza is rid of the Orlando Pirates supporters at last. The 31-year-old former Bafana Bafana striker has long had a tempestuous relationship with the ‘Ghost’, who used to boo him and give him a hard time on social media for his lack of goals.

Things reached a head last August when he walked off the pitch after providing an assist for the opening goal of a 2-1 win over Black Leopards.

It left coach Milutin Sredojevic stunned as Gabuza chucked his Pirates jersey into the crowd as well, before walking into the tunnel, after the fans called for him to be substituted after he missed a number of chances in the first half.

When he sat on the bench at the start of the second half with ice on his leg for an apparent injury, he was given two yellow cards for his stunt by the referee.

But on Thursday, Pirates announced that Gabuza will join SuperSport United.

He told the club website: “I would like to thank the entire Orlando Pirates family for all they have done for me during my stay here; I leave here with a lot of wonderful memories and lifelong friendships.

“I would like to also especially thank the Chairman (Irvin Khoza) for the father figure role he has played in my life.”

He will be joined at SuperSport by Zimbabwean Kudakwashe Mahachi, who spent just a single season at the Orlando Stadium.

Their departures are part of a continuing clean-out of the first team squad, with a number of players having been released in the last few weeks.

Club captain Happy Jele, though, has signed a one-year contract extension, with an option to stay until the 2021/22 season.





