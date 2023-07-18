The need for speed ... No slowing down for Thapelo Maseko at new club Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns new signing is Thapelo Maseko looking forward to bringing his ‘speed’ to the club after finalising his move from cross-town rivals SuperSport United. Maseko was unveiled by Sundowns on Tuesday morning, putting rumours around his future to bed - having been linked to the club and a host of other clubs from abroad, particularly in Belgium.

The 20-year-old had a memorable campaign last term, scoring four goals in 24 appearances across all competitions as he bagged his maiden Bafana Bafana call-up for the Afcon qualifier against Morocco. And while he was beaten for the DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season award by new teammate Cassius Mailula, Maseko was rewarded with the same award at club level. Maseko, though, is eager to continue with his growth in the top-flight, insisting that he’ll be taking his speed, which mesmerised a lot of markers last season, to Chloorkop.

“Speed has always been a huge part of my game. In football, like everything in life, there are twists and turns,” said Maseko in a clip, which features him and the Hyundai i30N going through their drills in a racing course. The wait is over! ✍ 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗲𝗹𝗼 𝗠𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗸𝗼!



Masandawana, let's make our new signing feel at home and show him how it feels to be part of our family! 👆💛#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/q6Dlfpaksl — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) July 18, 2023 “But with that said, we keep going faster, faster and faster because we never leave sight of the goals. I am Thapelo Maseko and I am proud to be ‘Yellow’. Areyeng (let’s go) Masandawana!” By the time of publication, Maseko’s contract details were yet to be disclosed by the club but the young sensation is expected to pen to a long-term deal.

Maseko becomes the third signing of the champions in the ongoing transfer window having also landed the signatures of trio Lesiba Nku, Lucas Ribeiro and Junior Mendieta respectively. Meanwhile, Sundowns announced on Monday afternoon that they’ve been approached by an unnamed club for the services of Mailula who had a breathtaking debut season, scoring 15 goals. Reports, though, have emerged the unnamed club is US-based outfit Toronto which campaigns in the Major League Soccer (MLS) league that recently welcomed Lionel Messi, who joined Inter Miami, to its structures.