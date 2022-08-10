The Zwane ball: A tactical breakdown of the new Kaizer Chiefs

Durban - Kaizer Chiefs blew Maritzburg United out of the FNB Stadium on Tuesday night with a 3-0 result that sent a warning to all their upcoming opponents. The Naturena-based club have fully backed new head coach Arthur Zwane in the transfer market and he appears to have orchestrated the revival of elements last witnessed during their last league title triumph.

Zwane's reign in the hot seat of the gold and black was riddled with ambivalence following an impressive performance that failed to deliver the requisite result against Royal AM on the first day of the season. But like the old saying goes - things change quickly in football. IOL Sports' Smiso Msomi provides a tactical analysis of the 'new look' Kaizer Chiefs. The High Press

Zwane has made no secret of the fact that he aims to play at a high tempo with and without the ball and the opening two games of the season have been just that, Chiefs looking to win the ball as high up the field as possible to make their distance to the opposition’s goal as short as possible. The most important element of any high press are the triggers which the experience of Khama Billiat has executed to perfection so far. The relentless running attitude of the midfield trio has also proven exemplary and will be vital over the course of the season. Rotation in midfield

Perhaps the biggest compliment to Zwane and his technical team should be regarding their ability to introduce versatile midfielders with the know-how to play in either both defensive and attacking midfield positions depending on the situation. Yusuf Maart has been deployed in what is called the 'Makelele position' but his desire to get forward and press and shoot from range is complemented by his midfield partner's ability to realise when to cover the void he leaves behind. Another factor that aids Chiefs' blistering transition is the hard-running nature of the engine room, the dreadlocks of Siyethemba Sithebe running past Billiat into the opposition box will become a frequent and effective feature.

Front three and fullbacks coexistence The synchronicity between Chiefs’ firepower upfront and their fullbacks has been an intriguing factor and more especially because they're deployed on the same principles but executed differently to go with the players’ strengths and weaknesses. Both Keagan Dolly and Ashley du Preez are assigned to operate in the half-spaces to allow room for the marauding fullbacks but instead of bursting past defenders in behind like Du Preez, Dolly looks to come deep and turn in tight areas, before picking out runners in behind with his accurate passing game.

